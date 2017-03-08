Nottingham sent to Brewers Minor League camp

Catching prospect Jacob Nottingham , sidelined of late by a sore throwing arm, was among four players reassigned to the Brewers' Minor League camp on Wednesday to continue comebacks from injury. The three others are all rehabbing from 2016 surgeries: Pitchers Adrian Houser and Yhonathan Barrios and outfielder and 2016 first-round Draft pick Corey Ray .

