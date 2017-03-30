Notes: Counsell doesn't have set plan for catchers
Notes: Counsell doesn't have set plan for catchers Brewers manager Craig Counsell will find playing time for catchers Manny PiA a and Jett Bandy this season. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2nFOT2x Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday it would be fruitless to try to figure out his plan for dividing playing time between his two catchers at the outset of the season.
