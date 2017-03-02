Notes: Brewers pitcher Matt Garza emb...

Notes: Brewers pitcher Matt Garza embraces change

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Door Reminder

Notes: Brewers pitcher Matt Garza learns to embrace change Brewers starter Matt Garza has eschewed strikeouts for groundouts as he tries to secure a spot in the rotation. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2lFg1v2 Eager to build off a strong finish to last season that saw him go 5-4 with a 3.64 earned run average over his final 11 starts, the 33-year-old continues to adjust the way he pitches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb 16 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC