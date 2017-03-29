Milwaukee Brewers: What's Brewing at ...

Milwaukee Brewers: What's Brewing at Miller Park in 2017?

Opening Day brings optimism to fans, baseball back to TV, and new food! Every year most teams update their in-ballpark menus to provide fans with new ways of delivering massive amounts of calories into their stomachs. The Milwaukee Brewers have updated their offerings and revamped their concessions areas just in time for the first pitch of the 2017 season.

Chicago, IL

