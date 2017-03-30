Milwaukee Brewers Roster Updates: Hiram Burgos cut, Manny Pina and Jhan Marinez make the team
The Milwaukee Brewers' Opening Day roster continues to take shape, as the club has announced a series of roster updates over the past few days. First off, catcher Manny Pina and righty Jhan Marinez have been informed that they will make the team and head to Milwaukee when camp breaks.
