Milwaukee Brewers in the WBC Roundup: Jorge Lopez shines on international stage

Jorge Lopez had a rough go of it during his first couple appearances for the Brewers in the Cactus League, but he's turned it around since the start of the World Baseball Classic . The right hander has been one of the bright spots for Puerto Rico so far in the tournament, and continued his success in international competition Saturday, striking out 5 over 4.1 innings while only allowing 2 hits, 2 walks and 1 earned run.

