Milwaukee Brewers ace Junior Guerra reportedly a hot commodity on trade market

Read more: Brew Crew Ball

Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Brewers officially designated Junior Guerra as their starting pitcher on Opening Day . Guerra came into camp as one of just two starters that were guaranteed a spot in Milwaukee's rotation to begin the season, and the Opening Day assignment serves as a further vote of confidence in the right-hander after an unprecedented breakout rookie season at age 31 last year.

