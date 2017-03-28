Milwaukee Brewers: 5 Lessons Learned From Spring Training
With Spring Training 2017 almost done and over with, the Milwaukee Brewers have learned five key lessons after the last two months in Arizona. It's great that the Milwaukee Brewers brought in Neftali Feliz to add a veteran presence to the back-end of their bullpen, but Corey Knebel has been the closer in waiting for the last year, and needs to work his way into the ninth inning.
