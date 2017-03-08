Milwaukee Brewers 2017 Team Preview

Aug 26, 2016; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports The Milwaukee Brewers finished the 2016 season at 73-89, but have some pieces that could lead to another year of improvement, and before long, playoff aspirations.

