Milwaukee Brewers 2017 Preview by Position: Starting Rotation

Going into last season, there was a belief that one of the strengths of the Milwaukee Brewers could be their pitching rotation . With Matt Garza on the mend, Taylor Jungmann and Jimmy Nelson coming off solid seasons, the addition of Chase Anderson, and a hopeful bounceback from Wily Peralta, Tony Blengino of ESPN felt the rotation could be "better than expected" and buy time for the prized young arms to finish their development in the upper levels of the minor leagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.