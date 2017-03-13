Milwaukee Brewers 2017 Preview by Position: Bullpen

Over the last several seasons, the bullpen has largely been a strength for the Milwaukee Brewers. The group ranked 6th in the NL last year with a collective 3.61 ERA, 5th in 2015 at 3.40, in the middle of the pack with a 3.62 ERA in 2014, and 3rd on the senior circuit in 2013 with a 3.19 mark.

