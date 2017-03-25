Maldonado eyes 2nd shot to impress Angels

In 2004, the Angels selected Maldonado in the 27th round of the Draft out of high school in Puerto Rico, but the young catcher spent only three seasons in Rookie ball with the organization before being released in January 2007. Two weeks later, Maldonado signed with the Brewers, who gave him a second chance and helped him develop into an elite defender.

