Kluber gets built up in first spring start
Ace Corey Kluber believes he is on target for making his third straight Opening Day start for the Indians. The leader of Cleveland's rotation also feels there is plenty of time to shake off the rust that was evident in a 14-4 Cactus League loss to the Brewers on Monday at Goodyear Ballpark.
