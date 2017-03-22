Jesus Aguilar homers again, but Milwaukee Brewers can't climb over Giants
The Brewers knocked around Matt Cain early and often, but it wasn't enough to put away the Giants as San Francisco crawled back for a 6-4 victory Wednesday at Maryvale Baseball Park. Jesus Aguilar's incredible spring continued, as he homered for the fifth time to increase his Cactus League-leading 1.407 OPS.
