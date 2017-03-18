Haudricourt: Prospects making impact in camp The Brewers' large crop of highly touted minor-league prospects has performed well in spring training. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2n9vhnn PHOENIX - More so than probably any other time in Brewers history, a large crop of highly touted prospects has made a noticeable impact during spring camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.