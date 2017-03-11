Haudricourt: Outfield depth will createa

Haudricourt: Outfield depth will create interesting decisions The Brewers have remarkable outfield depth in both the major leagues and in their farm system. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2myiWIR The Brewers starting outfield shapes up to be veteran Ryan Braun in left, blossoming Keon Broxton in center and rightfielder Domingo Santana.

