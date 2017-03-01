Guerra, HOFer Fingers boosted by splitter
It took Junior Guerra five years to master a split-fingered fastball, the pitch that carried him from professional leagues in Italy and Spain all the way to the Major Leagues. Fingers, the mustachioed reliever who won the 1981 American League Cy Young Award in the first of his five years with the Brewers, was on hand at Maryvale Baseball Park on Wednesday to sign autographs, with proceeds benefiting the Fergie Jenkins Foundation.
