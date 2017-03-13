Gennett continuing to show versatility, learn utility role
Brewers utility-man-in-training Scooter Gennett probably completed his Spring Training tour of the diamond after starting in right field against the Rockies on Wednesday, manager Craig Counsell said. Gennett has also made spring starts at second base -- where he played Thursday against the D-backs -- third base and left field.
