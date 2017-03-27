Garza opens on DL; Brewers set rotation

The Brewers placed Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a right groin strain, and set their starting rotation for Opening Day. After previously announcing Junior Guerra and Zach Davies will start Games 1 and 2, respectively, Monday and Tuesday against the Rockies at Miller Park, Wily Peralta and Chase Anderson will start the rest of a four-game series.

