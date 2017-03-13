Gamel, Vogelbach homer against Brewers

A 10-run fourth inning surpassed the limits of Maryvale Baseball Park's scoreboard, but they all counted in the Brewers' 24-3 thumping of the Mariners on Monday. Keon Broxton , Travis Shaw , Orlando Arcia and Kirk Nieuwenhuis homered -- Arcia and Nieuiwenhuis during a 13-batter fourth inning that began with seven straight hits -- as the Brewers went off against Hisashi Iwakuma and the rest of Seattle's pitching staff.

