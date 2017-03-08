Dubon makes mark in limited big leagu...

Dubon makes mark in limited big league camp duty

Read more: Milwaukee Brewers

It happened in an instant, and yet Mauricio Dubon 's defensive gem in Thursday's Cactus League victory was the sort of thing that sticks in a manager's mind, Craig Counsell said. , came over from Minor League camp to start Thursday's 8-2 win over the Padres, and he made his mark with a great play in the first inning.

Chicago, IL

