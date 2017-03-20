Dodgers' Ryu, Brewers' Garza impressive

Hyun-Jin Ryu fired four scoreless innings and singled in a run for the Dodgers, but Milwaukee catcher Manny Pina slugged a three-run homer in a 5-4 Brewers win Tuesday at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Ryu, trying to reclaim his rotation spot after two years of injuries, allowed one hit with two strikeouts.

