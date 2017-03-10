Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker keeps ro...

Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker keeps rolling, dominates Brewers

16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker keeps rolling, dominates Brewers Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker struck out eight in four hitless innings at Salt River Fields. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mbZi2G Diamondbacks lefty Patrick Corbin gave up three runs in 3 1/3 innings against the White Sox but came away sounding upbeat.

Chicago, IL

