Decker, Sterger on wild ride with Team Israel
From Brooklyn to Israel to Seoul, that's the frequent-flier miles Team Israel's Cody Decker and his fiancee, Jenn Sterger, have racked up in the past seven months during their World Baseball Classic journey. The adventure will only continue from here after Israel earned a spot with the Netherlands in the second round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic, which begins this weekend in Tokyo.
