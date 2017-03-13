Decade after emergence, Chamberlain seeks spot with Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett holds up two fingers to see how well pitcher Joba Chamberlain, right, can see after Chamberlain lost an infield high hop ground ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Turner in the sun for an infield hit during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz. Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett holds up two fingers to see how well pitcher Joba Chamberlain, right, can see after Chamberlain lost an infield high hop ground ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Turner in the sun for an infield hit during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC