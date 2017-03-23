Crew will start '17 without lefty in ...

Crew will start '17 without lefty in bullpen

4 hrs ago

The Brewers announced Sunday that Brent Suter has been optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, leaving the big league club without a left-handed reliever to begin 2017. It continues a trend that the Brewers place a premium on who they believe to be a better player over righty-lefty matchups.

