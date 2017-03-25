Crew prospect Kirby takes big step with exhibition start
For the first time since Aug. 19, 2015 -- before Tommy John surgery turned the best year of his baseball life into the most difficult -- Brewers pitching prospect Nathan Kirby stood on a mound Monday and stared down a hitter wearing a different uniform. That he is "one of the guys" again is in itself a significant victory for Kirby, who was just getting started in his professional career when injury struck.
