Cozart homers in debut after mechanical tweak
Three days ago, on the heels of watching Indians stars Francisco Lindor and Edwin Encarnacion bat against his team, Reds shortstop Zack Cozart decided to try a change to how he set himself to hit. Instead of starting with his hands up by his face while holding the bat Wednesday in his spring debut vs. the Brewers, Cozart kept them relaxed.
