Chi Chi Gonzalez finding Chakra a breath at a time

When it's all going right for Chi Chi Gonzalez on the mound these days, it feels to him like he's blowing the ball to home plate with a soft breath of air. Okay, not to get too metaphysical on you, but Gonzalez, the Rangers' starter-in-waiting for the past two seasons , has found a new level of zen in the middle of the diamond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.