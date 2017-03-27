Catcher Martin Maldonado wows Angels ...

Catcher Martin Maldonado wows Angels with a cannona arm

19 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

According to figures tracked by MLB.com's StatCast, Martin Maldonado's throws to second on steal attempts last season averaged 84.6 mph, which ranked third among catchers with at least 10 throws. The Yankees' Gary Sanchez was first, at 86.4 mph, and Kansas City Royals backup Drew Butera was second at 84.7. The major league average was 79.3. TEMPE, Ariz.

Chicago, IL

