Burgos returns to camp with silver medal
Burgos' bleach-blond look was a hint that he played in the World Baseball Classic for Team Puerto Rico, which reached the finals before falling to the United States. Burgos pitched three times in the tournament, including an inning in Wednesday's 8-0 loss to the U.S. "I was blessed to be back over there," said Burgos, who also pitched in the 2013 Classic.
