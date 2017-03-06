Bug Melvin Fantasy League in need of an owner

Hey everyone! It's your friendly neighborhood keeper league Commissioner! The Bug Melvin League is entering it's third year of existence, and we need one new owner to take over a team for the league. For those interested, the Bug Melvin League is a twelve team, head-to-head, 5x5 fantasy league hosted on Yahoo! with the following categories: Teams have 30 man rosters of which they can keep up to ten players from season to season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.