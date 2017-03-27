Bud Selig to throw out 1st pitch at Brewers opener
Bud Selig to throw out 1st pitch at Brewers opener Retired baseball commissioner Bud Selig will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers' opener next week Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nFPXnp MILWAUKEE - Retired baseball commissioner Bud Selig will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers' opener next week. The Brewers said Monday they will recognize the team's former owner as he prepares to enter the Hall of Fame this summer.
