Bruce Maxwell homers twice before being sent to minors.

18 hrs ago

Jharel Cotton pitched into the sixth inning and gave up just one run, and Bruce Maxwell hit a pair of home runs as the A's posted 16 hits and routed the Milwaukee Brewers 11-1 Sunday at Maryvale Baseball Park. Despite his big day, Maxwell was sent to Triple-A Nashville after the game.

