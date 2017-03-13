Brewers' Opening Day roster taking shape
With two weeks left in the Cactus League, the Brewers face the same welcome problem: Too many starting pitchers for too few spots. Weeks of Spring Training have produced little separation between the players vying for rotation spots, six of whom returned from last year: Guerra and Davies are locks, Brewers manager Craig Counsell has indicated since the start of camp.
