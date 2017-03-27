Brewers hit 5 HRs, take slugfest in walk-off

It was still only Spring Training, but these were not the outings that Corey Kluber and Junior Guerra wanted to propel them into Opening Day. Cleveland's Kluber allowed a pair of opposite-field home runs to Orlando Arcia and a solo shot to Ryan Braun , while the Brewers' Guerra surrendered nine hits without making it through the end of the fourth inning of Milwaukee's 13-12 walk-off win on Tuesday at Maryvale Baseball Park.

