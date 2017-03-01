Brewers 2018 Free Agent Signing - Jonathan Lucroy
It is possible that at the end of the season we here at BCB will do the 2017 MVBrewers Polls and for the first time in a long time there will not be a catcher in the top ten . Lucroy still made #4 in 2016 , and sure the Brewers have three catchers to choose from this season in Jett Bandy, Manny Pina and Andrew Susac, but will they get the production they hope for from the catchers spot? At the end of 2017 the Brewers will presumably have those three catchers on the 40 man roster, all out of options for 2018, and they may not have one pegged as the ever day starter of the future.
