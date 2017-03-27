Bourjos, Gennett, Asher switch sides as opening day nears
Speedy outfielder Peter Bourjos and infielder Scooter Gennett were among the players on the go Tuesday as big league teams tweaked their rosters less than a week before opening day. The Tampa Bay Rays added some depth by acquiring Bourjos from the Chicago White Sox for cash or a player to be named.
