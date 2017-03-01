Beltre impressed by Gallo's at-bats vs. Crew
Spring Training may be the only place where an 0-for-3 game can be something to celebrate, as Rangers slugger Joey Gallo showed on Saturday against the Brewers. Gallo had two hard-hit line-drive outs, but he showed he's got his timing and swing close to where he wants to be.
