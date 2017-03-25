Barrett's State of the City address t...

Barrett's State of the City address transcript

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: OnMilwaukee

Here is the full text of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's 2017 State of the City address delivered Monday, March 6 at Harley-Davidson University: In high school, I worked as an usher at County Stadium, in fact I was an usher at the very first ever Milwaukee Brewers game, so it's particularly gratifying to have the Brewers as part of my soon-to-be-announced 2017 Earn & Learn All Star Team and to have Harley-Davidson as a generous donor to our Earn & Learn Fund. Let's give a round of applause for all of those involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb 16 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,547 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC