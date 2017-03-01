Barnes bidding for prominent bullpen ...

Barnes bidding for prominent bullpen role

The spring debut that stood out for the Brewers on Wednesday did not belong to free-agent acquisition Neftali Feliz , but to Jacob Barnes , the right-handed reliever entering what he hopes is his first full season in the Major Leagues. Pitching against the Reds at Maryvale Baseball Park, Barnes struck out a batter and worked around a base hit in his first appearance in the Cactus League.

Chicago, IL

