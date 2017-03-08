Avisail hits first spring HR in three-hit day
Carson Fulmer doesn't ask many questions about where he fits in the White Sox rotation as the 2017 season approaches. White Sox prospect per MLBPipeline.com simply tries to make quality pitches, as he did for three innings Wednesday at Camelback Ranch against the Brewers, during the Brewers' 5-4 victory.
