Anderson makes spring debut; Broxton homers

The Reds' Zack Cozart and Brewers' Keon Broxton traded first-inning home runs when the National League Central rivals met for the first time in 2017 at Maryvale Baseball Park on Wednesday. Lucas Erceg ended the game with a walk-off single, scoring Mauricio Dubon , to give the Brewers the 3-2 win.

