Aguilar trying to seize opportunity with Brewers

One would expect to hear disappointment from a player plucked away from a team that came so close to winning last year's World Series, and that is poised to contend again. But you won't hear disappointment from Jesus Aguilar , the slugging first baseman who came to the Brewers from the Indians via the waiver wire, and is trying to power his way to a bench spot.

