Aguilar pushing to earn final roster spot
Jesus Aguilar 's big Spring Training prompted the Brewers to try something new Friday, one of several signs they are seriously considering the slugger for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The new idea was Eric Thames -- who signed a three-year deal to be the Brewers' first baseman -- starting a Cactus League game against the Reds in right field.
