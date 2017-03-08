Aguilar homers, Braun gets first hit in Crew win

The patient Padres built a lead with a parade of walks, but Jesus Aguilar and the Brewers answered with one big swing. Aguilar, a candidate for Milwaukee's bench, hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fourth inning, and Ryan Braun drove in a run with his first spring hit in the Brewers' 5-3 win Saturday at Maryvale Baseball Park.

