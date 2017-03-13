Adames' walk-off homer powers Rockies past Brewers

After Colorado's Kyle Freeland and Milwaukee's Chase Anderson both turned in solid starts, Cristhian Adames hit a two-run, walk-off homer to lead the Rockies to a 5-4 win at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Wednesday. Raimel Tapia singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning against Brewers reliever Jacob Barnes , before Adames hit his third spring home run on a hit-and-run call.

