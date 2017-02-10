Will former Blue Jay Eric Thames prod...

Will former Blue Jay Eric Thames produce at an elite level in the MLB?

Eric Thames made his professional debut with the Blue Jays organization in 2009 with Dunedin, working his way up the system until his first call-up, 2 years later in May of 2011. His career seemed promising, but after a short left field battle with Travis Snider , ultimately Thames found himself traded for reliever Steve Delabar , and was shipped to Seattle on July 21st, 2012.

Chicago, IL

