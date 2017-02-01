To Brewers, Truck Day an 'unofficial holiday'

More than 20,000 baseballs, 1,000 wood bats, 400 pairs of socks, 200 batting helmets, 160 official jerseys, 60 cases of sunflower seeds and 20 cases of bubble gum. Those were among the Spring Training necessities packed up at Miller Park on Thursday morning and sent on the road to Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix, where Brewers pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14 for the start of Spring Training.

