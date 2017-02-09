The Thursday Thinker: Name the 2017 Spring Training Roster
We're just five days away from pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. With 58 players about to compete for 25 major-league jobs, some are names you'll never forget, while others you will never remember.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
